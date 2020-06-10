Triple H Talks Why Drake Maverick Remained In Cruiserweight Tournament After Being Released

Triple H discussed on the post-NXT TakeOver: In Your House conference call why WWE made the decision to keep Drake Maverick in the Cruiserweight Title Tournament despite him being released by the company.

Ultimately, Maverick was re-signed by the company. Here is what he had to say:

“The Drake situation came about because we already had the tournament mapped out and promoted but then the releases happened which were horrible. No one wants to see anyone lose their job but a lot of companies around the world are having to make tough business decisions to ensure that they are still there as this continues on. Difficult decisions were made,” said Triple H.

“He was given the option of continuing in the tournament and he wanted to prove that he could still be here. If you’ve met him or know him at all, he is one of the most passionate guys. He loves WWE and just wants to be here. It’s his dream and he couldn’t be a better guy.”

“When the release happened, he wasn’t involved in anything but it just happened the way it did,” Triple H stated. “During the process of this tournament, he captured people’s hearts and their imagination and he earned that spot. It was already out there so you either ignore it or you turn it into something. We turned it into something based on him and his performances.

“I’m personally thrilled for him in that he can continue to do what he loves and dreamed about. He’s a great guy and I’m thrilled that we were able to get where we did.”