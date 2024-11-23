Triple H Talks WWE Raw On Netflix, Paul-Tyson Buffering Issues

Triple H will trade a smooth stream for 60 million viewers.

He joked about as much during a recent interview on Greg and The Morning Buzz while talking about the worldwide complaints over the buffering issues during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul special event on Netflix earlier this month.

“I don’t want to flex about it, but it was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it,” Levesque said about his experience watching Paul-Tyson. “The buffering was expected on my side. We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was wonky. I thought, ‘We’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.’ Then, seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering.”

Levesque quipped, “You start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service, if our first night buffers and they come and say there were 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be good with the buffering.”

