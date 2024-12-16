Triple H Talks WWE Stars Breaking Into Movies And TV

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE stars potentially doing movies and TV.

Triple H said, “Wrestling is accepted now. If somebody goes and does a movie or TV film, it’s so accepted to where it’s not, ‘What’s this wrestler doing in this movie?’ Now, they can sort of fit in and people are more accepted of it. I think over the years, you’ll see some of that. Guys like Roman Reigns, and some of our women too. Rhea Ripley or people like that. Especially with action movies and the superhero genre, if Rhea Ripley is not a superhero, I’m not sure who is. Bianca Belair is another. Jade Cargill. If they’re not superheroes, what is?”

