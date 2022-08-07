Triple H Tells WWE Crew That Things Will Be Done a New Way

As WWE starts to move away from the sports entertainment elements that Vince McMahon favored, expect some significant changes to their product in the upcoming weeks and months.

The legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett (the father of Jeff Jarrett) was questioned about what he believes will happen in WWE now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things at The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jarrett revealed some information that he probably learned from a WWE employee. Jarrett said the following:

“They didn’t tell me not to tell anybody. So I’ll tell you, Hunter called, this week, the Raw crew and the Smackdown crew and said, ‘My father-in-law and Stephanie’s father….We admire him and we respect him. He reached success that we would never know without him, but we don’t know how to do it his way, and we’re not going to try. We’re going to try a new way.’… and I think the new way is to put wrestling instead of sports entertainment. I mean, I that’s pure speculation on my part.”

WWE has already started to make changes to its weekly show, as it was evident this past week that the goofy segments have been largely eliminated. For instance, there was no 24/7 Title section on RAW.

In addition, some talent that was released has been brought back. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) and Dakota Kai (with IYO SHIRAI) have so far been given the most significant storylines on their respective brands. It’s also anticipated that additional past performers will be approached about returning. In Kross’ situation, he is being pushed as a monster heel, just like he was in NXT, but without the helmet and Gladiator gear.

The fact that Triple H was trained by Killer Kowalski and is a big admirer of Harley Race, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, makes the switch to professional wrestling less surprising. The first time we’ve had any assurance of how far these changes will go is in Jerry Jarrett’s remark. For fans of wrestling, these are exciting times.

