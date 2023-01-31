Triple H Touts Record-Breaking Success Of Royal Rumble: “WWE Truly Does Spectacle Like Nobody Else”

WWE sure knows the business of producing an awe-inspiring, record-breaking “spectacle” of a live event.

This past Saturday night, they put this talent on display once again for the world to see, as their WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event broke a number of business records.

Reacting to this impressive feat is longtime WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The WWE Chief Content Officer took to Twitter on Tuesday to tout the record-breaking success of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“An incredible way to kick off the Road to WrestleMania 39,” Levesque began as the caption to a photo listing some of the records broken by the annual spectacle that kicks off WWE’s pay-per-view calendar every year. “WWE truly does “spectacle” like nobody else. #RoyalRumble.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.