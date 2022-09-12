Triple H Touts WWE Clash at The Castle Success, News on Attendance and PPV Buys

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stated that the very first Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event was a massive successful for the company.

Clash at The Castle took place on September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Today, Triple H unveiled an infographic that features several noteworthy moments from the show on his Twitter account.

In terms of the number of people who watched the event, Triple H’s infographic stated that this was the most successful Pay-Per-View event ever held in Europe for the WWE, making it the largest gate in the region’s history. This event became the best-selling non-WrestleMania show in the history of WWE thanks to the sales of merchandise at the venue. In addition to that, he touted how this was the highest-rated international PLE in the history of WWE based on the reactions of the fans, and how the #WWECastle hashtag was the most popular trending topic on Twitter. The post-show press conference received more concurrent views on YouTube than any other event that was not the Kickoff for the show.

“#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!,” Triple H asked fans.

We previously reported that WWE announced a sellout of 62,296 fans for Clash at The Castle. According to The Wrestling Observer, 49,000 of those fans were paid, and with the setup that they had, a legitimate sellout would have been 71,500 people.

Clash at The Castle was estimated to have 8,000 pay-per-view purchases in the United States, which isn’t much because most WWE Premium Live Event viewers these days come from Peacock and the WWE Network. This was lower than the estimate of 18,600 for SummerSlam in August and the 9,200 for Money In the Bank at the end of July. In addition, considering that Clash at the Castle took place in the afternoon, it is likely that it attracted a smaller audience than a regular show would have during primetime.

Here is the full tweet and infographic from Triple H: