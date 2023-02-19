Triple H Touts WWE Elimination Chamber Records and Success, WWE In Montreal Attendance

WWE’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday set several records.

During Saturday’s post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed the success of the Elimination Chamber. Click here for our detailed recap with video. According to Triple H, this was the largest WWE gate in Montreal history. The event also had the highest number of viewers in Elimination Chamber history. He referred to it as a big night for the company.

SmackDown and Elimination Chamber both had spectacular nights in Montreal, according to Triple H. He thanked the Bell Centre, as well as the city and people of Montreal, noting that there was a moment at the Gorilla Position when the crowd was deafening, and that it is moments like that that make things special.

Triple H also mentioned how Montreal has proven to be one of the world’s premier WWE cities. He became emotional while discussing his encounter with WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson in the building during Elimination Chamber. Triple H imagined Patterson sitting there with tears in his eyes, showing excitement for the show as it progressed. He claimed that this was something Patterson would have appreciated in his hometown.

WWE reported a sellout crowd of 15,455 fans for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown from the Bell Centre. WrestleTix reported that 12,871 tickets had been distributed for SmackDown for a setup/capacity of 14,010, with 1,139 available tickets and 656 on resale as of around 2pm on Friday.

WWE then announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal was sold out, with 17,271 fans in attendance. WrestleTix reported that 14,160 tickets had been distributed for a setup/capacity of 14,253 seats as of around 5 p.m. on Saturday, with 93 available tickets and 252 on resale.

Here are some WWE attendance figures from the Bell Centre in Montreal to compare:

* Survivor Series on November 9, 1997 drew an estimated 20,593 fans

* No Way Out on February 23, 2003 drew an estimated 15,100 fans

* Breaking Point on September 13, 2009 drew an estimated 12,000 fans

* The RAW Superstar Shakeup episode on April 15, 2019 drew 10,500 fans

* The SmackDown Superstar Shakeup episode on April 16, 2019 drew 6,750 fans

* SmackDown 1200 on August 19, 2022 drew 10,212 fans.