Triple H, Trish Stratus and Others React To Molly Holly WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Molly Holly has been announced for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class. Several WWE personalities have commented on the news:

Many people say @WWE Superstars are real-life superheroes and in this case … she truly is! A women’s champion, an inspiration to our current roster, and simply a wonderful person. Congratulations to #MollyHolly on being the first inductee into the #WWEHOF class of 2021!! https://t.co/n0Am7w5cBH — Triple H (@TripleH) March 10, 2021

When I think of Molly Holly, I think of a woman who lifted up other women while blazing her own incredible path. Beautiful inside and out… congratulations Molly Holly on your @wwe Hall Of Fame induction. YOU DESERVE IT—— pic.twitter.com/Y8ocbuNyOY — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) March 10, 2021

Guys I can't even tell you how happy this makes me!!! Everyone. Literally EVERYONE loves Nora #MollyHolly …selfless, trail blazer, advocate for others, ring general, one of the best human beings I've ever known…and now FINALLY a #WWEHallOfFamer — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 10, 2021