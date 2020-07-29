Triple H Tweets On Kairi Sane Leaving WWE

Triple H took to Twitter today to praise Kairi Sane. Sane reportedly finished up with WWE at last week’s RAW TV tapings, which included the episode that aired this week. Triple H said he is proud of Sane’s time with the company.

“A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!) Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE,” he wrote.

Sane is reportedly returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married this past February after a longterm relationship. She is parting ways with WWE on good terms, and could be affiliated with the company in some way in the near future, just not a member of the active roster.

Here is Triple H’s full tweet-