Triple H Unloads More Than 23,000 Shares Of WWE Stock

WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H unloaded several thousand shares of Class A Common Stock earlier this week. A new WWE SEC filing shows that Triple H sold 23,255 shares of company stock on Monday, May 4, at $43.80 per share for approximately $1,018,569. The filing notes that Triple H still has 144,646 shares of Class A Common Stock left after this sale.