Triple H Unloads More Than 23,000 Shares Of WWE Stock

WWE Hall of Famer and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H unloaded several thousand shares of Class A Common Stock earlier this week. A new WWE SEC filing shows that Triple H sold 23,255 shares of company stock on Monday, May 4, at $43.80 per share for approximately $1,018,569. The filing notes that Triple H still has 144,646 shares of Class A Common Stock left after this sale.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Sarah Logan Says “Never Again” In Regard To Her WWE Future?
Sarah Logan took to Instagram today and made a cryptic post. She included a shot from her last WWE appearance, which was the April...
Latest News On Bo Dallas’ WWE Status, Why He Wasn’t Released
WWE released many wrestlers and staff a month ago as part of huge roster cuts. One name that was not on the list was...
Mystery SmackDown Hacker Invades WWE Backstage (Video), CM Punk Returning
- CM Punk will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE Backstage. The last time he appeared on the show was on April...
Roman Reigns Edited Out Of Wrestlemania 31 Video
WWE edited Roman Reigns out of a WrestleMania 31 replay during tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network. RAW featured a count down of...
Backstage News On How WWE Is Reportedly Handling Money in the Bank PPV
Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com discussed the production for this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV and here is what he said: “Will it be live?...