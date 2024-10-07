Triple H Wants To Run WWE Show At The Sphere In Las Vegas, NV.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque liked what he saw when UFC ran The Sphere earlier this year.

At the WWE Bad Blood 2024 post-show press conference, the WWE Chief Content Officer made it clear he wants to do the same.

“I look at our partners at TKO and I see what [UFC President] Dana [White] is doing,” Levesque said. “They’re just crushing it.”

He added, “I see stuff at The Sphere and I look at that production and I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ It’s a lot of fun. It’s amazing to watch them do what they do and the level they do it. Nothing like them in the world.”