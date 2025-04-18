Triple H Warns WWE Talent: Passion Must Overcome Complacency

During a candid conversation on The High Performance podcast, Paul “Triple H” Levesque opened up about a recurring issue he’s observed among WWE talent—the gradual loss of drive and discipline once they make it to the main roster.

Triple H spoke honestly about the importance of maintaining passion and purpose, noting that some wrestlers show incredible potential but lose their edge after reaching Raw or SmackDown.

“I see people all the time that want more but aren’t doing anything different to get more,” he began. “I can’t tell you how many talent I see come through our developmental system in phenomenal shape, work ethic, they look great, their stamina, they never blow up in the ring, everything’s spot on. They do everything right. They get brought up to Raw or SmackDown, they start on a journey, and six months in, I’m like, ‘This guy, you can barely tell he’s the same guy he was six months ago.’”

He explained that while some of that change is due to the demands of life on the road, much of it stems from complacency, which he considers the enemy of progress.

“They get out of shape, they stop training so hard… Some of that’s a learning curve of doing it on the road versus doing it at the Performance Center and all those things, but like… becoming complacent. When I say like passion or drive, complacency is the opposite of that. You’re complacent because your passion is waning.”

Triple H concluded by reinforcing the need for self-reflection and reconnection to purpose:

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself of what your passion is to do this.”

As WWE continues its red-hot run heading into WrestleMania 41, Levesque’s message serves as both a challenge and a reminder to current and future talent: complacency kills momentum, but passion fuels greatness.