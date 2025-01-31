Triple H Was Genuinely Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed that the company’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame class as a solo star as this year’s headliner after fellow WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised The Game at a Town Hall meeting at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on Wednesday.

PWInsider.com reports that Triple H was genuinely shocked by the Hall of Fame announcement, and nobody believed he knew what was happening.

Michaels stated that while he knew Triple H wouldn’t like what was about to happen, he was making an executive decision. He announced that Levesque would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Levesque thanked everyone and joked that he would “kill Nick Khan.”