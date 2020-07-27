Triple H’s Birthday, Vince McMahon Comments, Triple H’s Greatest Rivalries

Triple H turns 51 years old today while Dolph Ziggler turns 40, Shannon Moore turns 41 and “Hangman” Adam Page turns 29.

To celebrate Triple H’s birthday, the latest episode of WWE Playlist features his greatest rivalries. You can watch the full episode above.

Vince McMahon tweeted today to celebrate The Game’s Birthday, calling him a true champion in any arena.

Vince wrote: “He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul!”