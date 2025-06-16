Triple H’s Message To Kevin Nash Fuels Speculation About R-Truth’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has offered his take on the recent whirlwind involving R-Truth (Ron Killings), claiming the entire angle — from his apparent release to his return alongside John Cena — was a brilliantly executed work from the beginning.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash broke down what he sees as clear signs that the storyline was never real, starting with the now-viral “R-Truth: You’ll Never See Me Again” t-shirt.

“You tell me when a guy comes out to work with Cena… and his shirt says, ‘R-Truth, you’ll never see me again.’ Like, that’s just, that’s the t-shirt,” Nash said. “If it just so happens that because Cena says, ‘You can’t see me,’ and it’s the farewell tour, the machine has to make an identical shirt? Come on.”

Nash added that it’s not logical for WWE to have thousands of shirts ready at the arena unless it was a premeditated plan. He also found it suspicious that sales data was reported almost instantly, with the shirt allegedly hitting #1 on WWE Shop before fans even fully grasped what was happening.

“How the f**k was that information out before we even knew he was gone or not?” Nash questioned. “They say things like they just got rid of them, and he’s got the number one selling t-shirt.”

Perhaps the biggest clue, according to Nash, came from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H himself.

“Paul [Levesque] told me not to get involved in this,” Nash revealed. “I don’t want to ruin the story for anybody. So, hope you’re enjoying… Just enjoy the show. That’s what Paul said. Just enjoy the show.”

While Nash admitted it could have been an “audible” or real-time adjustment, he’s convinced this was a carefully designed storyline meant to tug at emotions and deliver a satisfying payoff.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more behind-the-scenes insights and updates on this developing story.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)