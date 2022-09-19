Triple H’s Plans for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series, Why He Is Bringing WarGames Back

According to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, the addition of WarGames to Survivor Series is the next evolution of one of the year’s biggest events, and it should make the classic event even more memorable. He also revealed preliminary creative plans for the bouts.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced today that a men’s and women’s WarGames match will take place at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26. This is the first appearance of WarGames on the main roster. Triple H revealed to The Ringer that these will not be RAW vs. SmackDown matches, but rather storyline-driven matches.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” he said. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

WWE reintroduced the double-cage match in 2017 for a WWE NXT TakeOver event. The event took place in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Triple H stated that his lifelong pro wrestling fandom is what keeps him returning to WarGames.

“One of the things that Vince used to always say is if you put yourself in the seats, you could never go wrong,” Triple H recalled. “Now, all fans have different points of view. All you gotta do is go online now and you’ll see every single person has a different point of view and they’re happy to express it. But I think if you go out there and you think, What would you wanna see? If you’re a fan and you just love what we do, what would you want to see?”

He added in a tweet, “The next evolution of one of @WWE’s most historic events. The addition of #WarGames to #SurvivorSeries should make this classic event even more memorable.”