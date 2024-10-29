Triple H’s Reaction After Bronson Reed Hit Six Tsunami’s On Seth Rollins On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed’s feuds with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have allowed him to reach his full potential, and in recent months, he has taken WWE Raw by storm. Reed recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the moment he hit six Tsunamis on Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW:

“It’s one of those things where in the moment you start to realize, oh, okay, this is more than just a regular segment of TV. I’ve attacked people before on TV, I’ve done similar things, but I could just tell by the way the crowd was reacting, and just the reactions I was getting in the arena, that when I got backstage it was going to be a similar thing. I remember going through Gorilla and Hunter saying, like, ‘That moment is going to live forever’, like, you’re sort of set. I like to sort of liken it to Austin’s 3:16 line, like, hopefully the six Tsunamis will be something that now has changed the way I’m perceived and sets me on a bigger trajectory.”

During the interview, Reed discussed GUNTHER, natural disasters, the Andre The Giant trophy, and a variety of other topics. To watch, click below.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)