Triple H’s Reaction When He Found Out Logan Paul Was Coming to WWE

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Triple H commented on Logan becoming involved with WWE:

“You want me to be completely honest? I said ‘Who the f**k is that?’. Yeah, who? Yeah, no offense. It’s funny because some people talk about our business and [mention] how they watched as a kid. That means they’ve never watched and they don’t wanna offend me. It’s not for everybody. When they first said it, Kristen Prouty walked in and talked all about it and [I went] ‘Yeah, I don’t know who that is.’ Yeah, I had no idea and then they told me and I started looking at it and I was like ‘Holy shit, these dudes are massive’. I have kids right and they’re watching all this stuff and now it’s on your radar, so you start hearing people talk about it where if I would have heard people talk about it before I wouldn’t have ever paid attention to it. Now, you start paying attention to it like this thing is huge and we gotta get with this guy.”

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)