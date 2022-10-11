Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT

On tonight’s NXT episode, WWE will choose the next opponents for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team Titles.

The show will feature a triple threat number one contender’s tag team battle between Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) for the next opportunity.

On last week’s episode, Pretty Deadly was confronted by Blade & Enofe and Briggs & Jensen after retaining their titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch).

It is unknown when the championship bout will take place, although Halloween Havoc will be on Saturday, October 22. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Dyad to determine the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly