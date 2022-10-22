Trish Adora To Make MLW Debut at Fightland ’22 on October 30

At the MLW Fightland ’22 event on October 30th in Philadelphia, Trish Adora will be making her debut for the promotion. The news of the debut was broke by Busted Open Radio.

📰 @BustedOpenRadio broke the news this morning: @TrishAdora202 will make her MLW debut Oct 30 in Philly! 🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT pic.twitter.com/CSLQVZmsSU — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 21, 2022

Trish Adora took to social media and expressed her excitement for her upcoming MLW debut.

Philly crowds are always so dope! Happy y’all are having me 🕊 Thankssss @MLW https://t.co/IeJvFXVUkm — NoClosedFists 🌻 (@TrishAdora202) October 21, 2022

The current MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie has issued an open challenge title match for Fightland ’22. One has to wonder if Trish Adora will attempt to become the MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion on the night of her debut by answering Taya Valkyrie’s open challenge.

Trish Adora is the third talent to be making their debut at MLW Fightland ’22. Sam Adonis and Delirious will also be debuting for MLW at this event.

Here is the updated card for MLW Fightland ’22: