Trish Stratus Addresses Possible Match Against Tiffany Stratton

Trish Stratus returned to WWE programming last month, hosting the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus returned in early 2023 for a feud with Damage CTRL, where she sided with Lita and Becky Lynch. That resulted in Stratus turning heel, attacking Lynch, and teaming up with Zoey Stark, who defeated Lynch in a steel cage match at the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event, effectively ending his run.

Stratus had a backstage encounter with Tiffany Stratton, who was disrespectful to the WWE Hall of Famer. Later that night, during the post-show media scrum, Stratton discussed a potential match with Stratus, stating that she was prepared to face the veteran.

While appearing on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Stratus was asked about the possible match. She mentioned that she felt like she checked off some boxes on her last run and that if she could check off a few more by returning for the Stratton match, she would consider it.

Stratus stated, “Hey, listen, I told you I checked some boxes when it’s time for a comeback. It’s not about nothing. It’s about something, right? It’s about a few things. Will the fans be interested? Is this a challenge for me as a performer? Going back as a heel was a challenge for me and something different for the fans. Working with Zoe checked the box of influencing a different generation or impacting someone else along the way. Yeah, as I’m saying these out loud, it’s checking those boxes. There are a few boxes being checked, you know? And again, like I said, if I can go back, 100%, I will and I’ll consider it. But I don’t know. If she (Stratton) keeps running her mouth, maybe you’ve got to put some people in their place. What can I say?”

(H/T to SEScoops for the transcription)