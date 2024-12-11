Trish Stratus Addresses Possibly Having A “Money Match” Outside Of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with SI’s The Takedown; here are some key points from their interview.

Why she never had a singles match against Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone:

“I really think people never thought I’d ever come back for another match. After the Royal Rumble, it was enough. It was a sizzle real, so to speak, of Trish Stratus and Stratusfaction, which is not easy to pull off, but like, ‘All right. You still got it,’ whatever. But to think of, can she come back after how many years to do a match like 17 years after my retirement, whatever the crazy number is, which is wild, yeah, but then [Mercedes] left.”

Potentially having a “money match” outside of WWE:

“Oh, [waves her hands no]. No, I really am a WWE girl all the way, I really am.”



