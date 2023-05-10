Trish Stratus Addresses Why She Returned To WWE, Charlotte Flair vs. Rrhea Ripley At WrestleMania, More

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she commented on returning to WWE:

“When I went back, they were having the live events and they were coming through Toronto. Twice I had dabbled with the girls in the ring. You know what it was? It was like the fans being so interested in this fantasy booking and seeing this kind of happen. If I’m going to come back, there’s like these certain boxes I want to check. I want the fans to be interested. I want them to care. I don’t just want to come back for my own kicks. I want something that’s interesting, like, you know, Charlotte versus Trish Stratus, oh my God, that’s interesting. When Becky and I were exchanging, you know, it was literally a social media feud and people were into it. People were so into it and when we faced off in Toronto, it was really fun. Same with Bayley. There’s a moment we had in the ring in Toronto for RAW. I think just doing that and getting the mix and seeing the interest from fans, and that’s where I’m sure WWE got the interest from, like, ‘Oh, this could work’, and then yeah, here we are.”

Getting back in the ring:

“Yeah, knowing that we were like, WrestleMania is going Hollywood again, that was 18 years prior to that. I had been, you know, the same thing. We’d been in L.A., but like, what a difference. We were just at the Staples Center. You know, here we are in this 80,000 plus people, two nights in a row, and it’s just like, wow. Just to see how far the business has grown, how it’s evolved, how the women’s role has evolved, to be a part of it was an honor. I did feel a little bit like, can I do it, can I still go in the ring, but it really just feels like home for me. When I walk through the curtain, I’m ready to go. My motto in life is preparedness meets opportunity. I don’t let things go by like, I will be prepared for the moments that I’m given, for the opportunities I’m given. I did have a torn hamstring at the time which did not allow me to fully prepare like I wanted to, but being out there doing my thing, it’s what I do. My body’s like, I got you. It just feels like home really.”

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley not going on last on Night 1 of WrestleMania:

“Well, to me, we have this thing like, there has to be a woman’s match, but I always look at it like, I don’t want you to look at it as a woman’s match. I want you to look at it as like, this storylines should culminate to this match, to this WrestleMania moment. It’s all about our story and our characters and taking our fans on a journey to get them to a certain point. So I don’t think it depends on like, let’s make sure we get the token woman’s match. I don’t want to be the token women’s match. I want my match regardless of our gender to be the match because of the storyline, because of the characters, because of the interest, and what the fans want. So it is an interesting take on it, right? It’s not guaranteed, but it’s also like, it’s not guaranteed that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would be in the main event, but because of their storyline and their hard work and their commitment to their story and characters, that’s what brought them to the dance.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)