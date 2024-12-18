Trish Stratus And Lita Recall Their Iconic WWE RAW Main Event Match

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita spoke with DS Shin of Ring The Belle on a number of topics, including how she and Lita weren’t told at first that their match would headline RAW.

Stratus said, “As females there was no like ‘Hey, one day we’re gonna lead towards this,’ absolutely not. I don’t even think they would’ve thought (…) I think it was in the moment; I think the feud was — everything sort of was in the right place, right time thing.”

Lita on her mentality at the time:

“I had built up this mentality of don’t get excited, it’s not gonna happen. Something’s going to change, you know.” Stratus then shared Lita’s sentiment, noting how often similar things got scrapped for them. “A lot of it, we did think it was a rib.”

Stratus on the backstage kiss not being their idea:

“Not that I wouldn’t kiss (…) I just didn’t — I didn’t think we needed a kiss to start — kick this main event match off.”

You can check out Stratus and Lita’s comments in the video below.