Trish Stratus Asked About A Possible Appearance At The 2022 Royal Rumble

During an appearance on the Bella Twins’ podcast, Trish Stratus commented on the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and a possible appearance:

“Well, I’ll tell you this. I am filming the semi-finals of Canada’s Got Talent, they do wrap up a certain time. But I’m just, I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. You know, that’s, that’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to be, like, in it.”

Trish also commented on participants being announced in advance:

“I mean I get it. You want to sell the event, right? So that’s exciting, talking about who’s going to be there and things like that. I mean honestly, Mickie James coming back, I thought that was pretty cool. But I think that that should’ve been a huge surprise because no one would’ve expected that.”