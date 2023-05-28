Trish Stratus Breaks 17-Year Streak At WWE Night Of Champions

Following their alliance as a babyface trio with Lita on Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch competed in their first singles match.

WWE had originally planned to hold this match at SummerSlam in August, but the event was pushed up because the two stars are expected to have a lengthy program.

After Zoey Stark hit Lynch with her Z360 and threw her into the ring so that Stratus could use the Stratusfaction to win, the match ended with Stratus being knocked out.

According to WWE Stats, this was Stratus’ first victory in singles competition in 17 years. Her previous victory came in 2006 at Unforgiven when she defeated Lita in her first retirement match for the Women’s Title.

Since then, she has competed in two singles matches, losing both times—once to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2019 and once to Vickie Guerrero in a No DQ match on Raw in March 2011.