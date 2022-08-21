Trish Stratus Comments After WWE Live Event Appearance This Weekend In Canada

The WWE Universe in Kingston, Ontario, Canada got a dose of “Stratusfaction” this weekend.

As advertised, Trish Stratus made an appearance at the WWE live event in Kingston on Saturday evening.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared during a post-match angle at the show, which saw her aligned with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to help Bianca Belair during a post-match attack that featured SKY, Bayley and Dakota Kai.

After the show, Trish Stratus took to social media to comment on the appearance.

She wrote via her Twitter page, “Looks like we took CONTROL of the situation, huh??”

Check out photos of Trish Stratus’ appearance at the WWE Kingston live event from Saturday night via the tweets embedded below.

Trish Stratus at last night's WWE Live Event in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/WbyfrMq7GJ — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) August 21, 2022