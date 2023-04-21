Trish Stratus Comments On What Led To Her Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Startus recently appeared as a guest on the After The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, tratus talked about what led to her comeback in WWE:

“Did I know I was going to go back to wrestling? No, but let’s keep in-ring shape, let’s keep in condition, let’s keep on top of the product and watch it closely in case there is a moment and if the opportunity presents itself. I took a keen interest in Becky Lynch last summer when they did a live event in Toronto and we got into an exchange of words. People were interested, and I thought, ‘that’s interesting in how interested they are in this.’ I did a post right before Wrestlemania saying, ‘It’s so cool,’ Lita and Becky are lying, ‘they march to their own beat.’ I saw a lot of me in Becky. I see the drive, the passion, and, unequivocally, will not accept anything less than excellence. That is what I did. I see it in her. I admired and I loved that, but then being with her. They say don’t meet your heroes, not that she was my hero, I should be her hero. I was like, ‘Cool, okay cool.’ It was just too much and she was very patronizing on that end. That end note of, we didn’t win that match, for whatever reason, and she was like, ‘It’s okay, we’ll get them next time.’ It felt like the right moment to deliver a message.”

