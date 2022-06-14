Trish Stratus Continues to Tease Match Against Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was asked about the possibility of returning to the WWE ring in a new interview with Sportskeeda’s Senior Editor Bill Apter.

On social media, the Hall of Famer has exchanged blows with women like Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks over the years.

“I mean if someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might,” Stratus stated before Apter said Lynch could be her toughest opponent to date.

“It would really be nothing,” she said. “She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that (don’t tell her I said that), and maybe just slip in there and just beat her.”

Stratus was also questioned about how she maintains her incredible shape:

“I do yoga, that’s my main thing. I still have my weights in my basement and I get down there and do it every once in a while, but I do a 15-20 yoga float every single day, keeps the body limber, look in the mirror, I go, ‘Everything look good? Okay!’ Off I go.

You can watch the interview below: