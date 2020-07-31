Trish Stratus & Lita Sign Action Figures For Sasha Banks & Bayley, Shawn Michaels – Vader

– WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita recently signed a new action figure two-pack for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Stratus posted the following photo, saying,

“From your role models.”

Thanks for your order @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE… and you’re welcome. If you guys haven’t grabbed your greatest tag team pack yet, you can get one here: https://t.co/uxirxh0UEZ pic.twitter.com/dB2Rw1GjuI — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 30, 2020

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete SummerSlam 1996 WWF Title match between Shawn Michaels and Vader: