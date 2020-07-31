Trish Stratus & Lita Sign Action Figures For Sasha Banks & Bayley, Shawn Michaels – Vader

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita recently signed a new action figure two-pack for Sasha Banks and Bayley. Stratus posted the following photo, saying,

“From your role models.”

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete SummerSlam 1996 WWF Title match between Shawn Michaels and Vader:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR