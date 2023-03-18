Trish Stratus Looks Back At Charlotte Flair Match, Reveals How WWE Return Came About

Trish Stratus recently spoke with the folks from Bleacher Report for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he current return to the company came about, as well as reflected back on her 2019 comeback match at SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her SummerSlam 2019 match against Charlotte Flair: “I don’t think it was a conscious choice to go back and say, ‘I have more in me.’ The Charlotte match was a perfect ending. It was a generational faceoff: The best of that generation against who they say is the best of my generation. It was in Toronto and absolutely perfect, and for that to bring closure, I was very satisfied with that. But then having these little interactions at live events, it was fun to have that generational mix-up. When I retired, I said I’d return if it was fun… and maybe not to pass the torch necessarily but to influence a new generation.”

On hoq she thrives on challenging herself, and wants to challenge herself against the current crop of WWE talent: “There’s an element of proving yourself. You always feel like you have to prove yourself. I know with my Charlotte match, that was my driving force and proving to not only to the fans that I could still do this, but also to myself. I thrive on the challenge. Can I still hang with these girls? Trust me, before I accepted, I did a few rounds in the ring and had to make sure the question of whether I could still do this was rhetorical.”

On how her return came together: “I’ve been speaking with WWE for a little while now about doing a little something because I did the live events. There’s always ideas thrown at me. Once they saw me get in there with the girls, it becomes ‘This could be something.’ I have a great relationship with WWE, so we’ve always talked. ‘Would you come back?’ ‘Yeah, if there’s a right moment.’ If the right moment is challenging and I can touch another generation and make a difference, that would be great, and those boxes would have to be checked.”

Check out the complete interview at BleacherReport.com.