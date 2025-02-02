Trish Stratus Makes Surprise Entry In 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance in this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, entering the bout at #25.

The WWE Hall of Famer was already in town for the WWE/Fanatics meet-and-greet and signing session with fans on Friday at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Stratus has a history of making surprise Royal Rumble appearances, adding to the excitement of this year’s match.

