Trish Stratus Making Her WWE Return This Weekend, Street Fight Set for Live Events

This weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will make a comeback.

In addition to the Sunday’s Stunner non-televised live event on Sunday, August 21, from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, Stratus has been announced for the Saturday Night’s Main Event non-televised live event on Saturday, August 20, from Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus won’t be wrestling, but she will be the Special Guest Host for each event.

In March of this year, Stratus held WWE live events in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. During their appearances on The Kevin Owens Show, Trish got into a fight with Becky Lynch, who slapped the WWE Legend before Rhea Ripley intervened. Stratus has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

The following matches have been announced for the weekend shows in Ontario:

– Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Street Fight

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

– Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali

– The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy