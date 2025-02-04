Trish Stratus Names Her Most Memorable Title Wins In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about several topics, including her favorite title wins of all time.

Stratus said, “Oh my gosh, that’s a tough question. My first one will always be special because I did not expect it, it was one of those things where, I didn’t know if I was ready, I didn’t know if I could have the responsibility put on my back because we were just bringing back the women’s division. So that’s very special to me. Also my last win, good bookend because it was bittersweet, it was an ending. But it was the beginning of the next chapter of my life, retirement, we use that term loosely, clearly, but both very special, being hometown and with Lita and all that stuff, all the good elements.”

