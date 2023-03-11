Trish Stratus Praises Liv Morgan And Says She’s “Everything That We Worked To Do”

Liv Morgan has received praise from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who describes the former SmackDown Women’s Champion as the embodiment of what she and others “worked to do.”

Stratus returned to RAW last week to help Lita and Becky Lynch defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL.

The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion praised Morgan when she and Morgan both made an appearance on the most recent episode of “The Bump,” saying:

“Liv, I mean, gosh, you embody everything that we worked to do. You went out there with the hard work, the dedication, the passion, following your dreams, and really just doing it. I loved watching your journey.

“I’m still sitting here so pleasantly surprised, not that it finally happened, but it was something like you stated, and you said that when you were a kid, that’s what you wanted to do.”

Morgan thanked Stratus for her comments. Stratus then gave Morgan the piece of advice to “stick with what you’re doing.”

At WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus will team up with Lynch and Lita to take on Damage CTRL in a match that the Canadian has referred to as “an honor.”

You can watch the complete episode of The Bump below: