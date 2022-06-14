Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Reaction After WrestleMania Match With Mickie James

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her encounter with Mickie James for the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMania 22 in 2006 following a lengthy build.

When they returned to the backstage area, Stratus recalls them receiving a standing ovation:

“Mickie James, you know, and Trish Stratus’ match at WrestleMania 22 was everything, it really had every component you could ever ask for as a superstar. The best part for me personally, I don’t know about you [Mickie], but when we came out, you know, through the curtain and having all our colleagues there giving us a standing O and giving us that applause was just so gratifying.”

Mickie James won the WWE Women’s Championship after defeating Stratus at the event. After defeating Lita for the same championship at Unforgiven 2006, Stratus retired and left WWE later that year.