Trish Stratus Recalls Infamous WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on the Ring The Belle podcast for an interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about her rivalry with Stephanie McMahon and their match at WWE No Way Out 2001, as well as getting unexpected help from Triple H and William Regal during it and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On her Stephanie McMahon rivalry and match at WWE No Way Out 2001: “[It] is one of those underrated, not talked about matches that was … It was a battle, a war, it was unbelievable.”

On Triple H and William Regal taking time to help her in the ring before she knew “The Game” and Stephanie were an item: “So, [William] Regal was helping us, and we got to the ring early, and we did some stuff. And Triple H was working with us. Now, at the time, I thought, I can’t believe someone like Triple H — this main event guy is helping these two girls do this match. Little did I know, they were not official at the time. Now I understand why he was helping his girl out.”

Watch the complete Trish Stratus interview via the YouTube player embedded below.



