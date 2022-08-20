Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW.

RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening.

As previously mentioned, Stratus was previously announced for two weekend WWE live events: Saturday Night’s Main Event, a non-televised live event, which will take place at Kingston, Ontario, Canada’s Leon’s Centre on August 20, and Sunday’s Stunner, a non-televised live event, which will take place at London, Ontario, Canada’s Budweiser Gardens on August 21.

Stratus won’t be wrestling, but she will appear as the Special Guest Host for the shows on Saturday and Sunday. She won’t likely compete on RAW either.

In March of this year, Stratus hosted WWE live events in Toronto and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. When Trish appeared on The Kevin Owens Show during those events, Becky Lynch confronted her and slapped the WWE Legend before Rhea Ripley intervened. Since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 for the WWE, Stratus has not competed in any matches. She will make her first red brand appearance on Monday’s RAW since the episode from August 5, 2019, when she and Natalya lost to Flair and Lynch.

Here is the updated RAW line-up for Monday:

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to near his hometown to face Damian Priest

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

Below is a promo for the episode: