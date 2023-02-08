Trish Stratus Reveals 2 Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Mickie James and Victoria should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon: “The aforementioned Mickie James, that’s for sure. I’d like to Victoria to get inducted. I think she’s well deserving. I think she’s underrated. I do so many interviews, and people ask me about different feuds and different rivalries.”

On how her matches with Victoria were always very competitive: “I feel like when we were [competing], women’s wrestling was just turning the corner as far as being taken serious. Those matches with her that people [see] like, ‘Oh, this is actually legit, and this is a viable part of the entire show.’ So yeah, Victoria for the Hall of Fame.”

