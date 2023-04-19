Trish Stratus Reveals She Suffered Injury Going Into WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus won’t let an injury prevent her from delivering “Stratus-faction” to the WWE Universe.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which she revealed she was injured going into her match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 39.

“I had a few obstacles, I had a partially torn hamstring, by the way,” Stratus said. “Nobody knew about that, but it was just like, ‘WrestleMania, let’s just go!’”

Stratus continued, “I did not train as much. I’m usually in there, like, the minute I find out there’s a match, I’m in there like every day, I’m putting my kids to bed and I’m in the ring until midnight, this is what I do. And this time I had this injury so I was a little unsure going in but, man, there’s something about feeling at home. Apparently, it’s like riding a bike, as you guys know, when you get back in there you’re body’s like, ‘I got this, just do your thing’ and it just flows.”

