Trish Stratus Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed that she will be appearing at the February 28th edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, just days before her scheduled match at Elimination Chamber.

Stratus, who is set to team with Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). This comes after last week’s SmackDown, where she was attacked by Nia Jax, further escalating their feud.

While WWE has not formally announced her for the broadcast, her presence is highly likely as this episode serves as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber.

– WWE United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. TBA

With Trish Stratus and Nia Jax’s feud heating up, it’s expected that their rivalry will take center stage on SmackDown, adding more anticipation for their Elimination Chamber tag team clash.