Trish Stratus Shares Details Of Rejected Idea Pitched To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon

In a 2000 WWE RAW broadcast, Triple H and Trish Stratus were rehearsing wrestling techniques backstage when Stephanie McMahon happened to walk in on them while they were striking an apparently suggestive pose. There was a reference to the segment from the 1000th episode of RAW in 2012, when D-Generation X walked in on Stratus doing yoga with Triple H.

Stephanie McMahon catching Triple H teach a hammerlock to Trish Stratus will always be hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/s5vPam7LmW — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 9, 2024

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Stratus commented on a different idea she had pitched for her RAW 1000 segment:

“I had proposed something—tell me how this would’ve played out. I suggested that Stephanie and I could’ve been backstage, and I’d be showing her a few yoga moves, and then Triple H walks in. Wouldn’t that have been much better? Right? Like, super cute. It would’ve been one of those ‘if you know, you know’ moments. As you can tell, when I did my comeback, I love those ‘if you know, you know’ moments. That would’ve been a fun callback for me, personally. But anyway, it didn’t happen and they rejected it. You know how it is, that’s how it goes sometimes. Have you ever heard that? Sometimes it just doesn’t happen. Anyway, it was fun!”