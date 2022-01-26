Trish Stratus Speaks On Laying The Groundwork For Today’s WWE Women’s Division

Trish Stratus made an appearance on The Bella Twins Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what she thinks when she sees how far the women have come along in pro wrestling:

“I say ‘You’re welcome to everyone.’ No, I mean, of course, it was a collaborative effort for sure. It was laying the groundwork. From the beginning, it was everything from reeducating the fans what to expect from a female performer. It was the acceptance of the fans. It was the acceptance of the producers backstage for them to say, ‘We can give them this.’ I remember one time to have a hardcore match was a big deal. They were like, ‘I don’t think they can’, and I said, ‘Well why can’t we handle it if they can handle it?’

I remember I took a chairshot from Victoria. Let’s put it this way, some people were unhappy that it happened. I’m like, ‘Why? Guys take chair shots all the time.’ I consent to this. What a journey and so many players along the way to help make it happen like Jazz, Victoria, Molly Holly, and Mickie James, so it’s cool watching it and having people looking back saying, ‘This inspired me.’ It’s touching. When you set out to do what you do in your world, the aim is to get the accolades from your coworkers. That was a big part of it for me was to earn the respect of my coworkers. I think we got there. We did pretty good.”