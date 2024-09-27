Trish Stratus Speaks Out On The “Bark Like A Dog” Segment From 2001

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was among those interviewed on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, and she spoke about a number of topics including the “bark like a dog” segment she participated in back in 2001, which was during the build to Wrestlemania X-7.

Stratus said, “With the barking like a dog segment, they want me to be like [exhales] ‘it was horrible,’ but that’s exactly the feeling we wanted you to feel. Don’t you get it? We knew we were presenting a sensitive scene to the fans. We knew it was gonna be talked about, and be interpreted and misinterpreted. We were aware of that. The thing is, when we did that scene, we knew the comeuppance would come at WrestleMania.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)