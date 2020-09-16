Trish Stratus Teases A Match Against Sasha Banks

While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Trish Stratus commented on a possible match against Sasha Banks:

“I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste of that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing. People are buzzing about Sasha and I and we had a, you know, five-minute interaction at the Royal Rumble? That is what began the buzz, you know what I mean? That’s been like two years straight of people buzzing about it and dream and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. Yeah, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that, guys.”