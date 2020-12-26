Trish Stratus Teases That She Has ‘Unfinished Business’

During an interview with PostWrestling.com, Trish Stratus commented on a possible return to WWE:

“I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It’s like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now. It’s just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back. It’s undeniable [that] there’s definitely this intangible… this energy between us that — it’s a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you’re like, ‘Ooouuu, I like this,’ and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point.”