Trish Stratus To Host Fan Signing Event At Royal Rumble Week

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus took to her official Twitter (X) account to reveal that she will be participating in a WWE/Fantastic meet-and-greet and signing session with fans in Indianapolis, Indiana, during Royal Rumble Week. Stratus also revealed on her social media that this is her first signing in Indianapolis.

Tickets for the fan signing event scheduled to take place on Friday, January 31st, at the Indianapolis Convention Center, are available for purchase here.