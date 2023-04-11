Trish Stratus Turns Heel On WWE RAW, New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned

On this week’s WWE RAW, a heel turn that had been rumored for weeks took place.

In the show’s first hour, a backstage segment showed Lita on the ground following an attack by an unidentified person. When Becky Lynch and Trish Status arrived, Lynch accused Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of being involved because they were close by, but both women denied any wrongdoing. As scheduled, the Women’s World Tag Team Title match pitted Lynch against challengers Morgan and Rodriguez with Stratus filling in for Lita.

Morgan used the Chick Kick to pin Stratus, crowning new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Corey Graves noted that Stratus was the one who tagged herself in.

After the match, Lynch raised Stratus’ hand. Stratus then struck her with a forearm to the back and the Chick Kick.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from the match and segment: