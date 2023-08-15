Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Rematch To Take Place Inside A Steel Cage

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch III must have a winner.

The highly-anticipated rematch between the WWE Hall of Fame legend and “The Man” finally took place on Monday night during WWE Raw inside Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Unfortunately, no winner was determined.

The Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch II bout, which saw Zoey Stark banned from ringside in an attempt to guarantee a winner, ended via a double count out when Trish and Becky fought to the back, where Trish and Zoey would leave “Big Time Becks” laying.

Adam Pearce confronted Trish and Zoey later in the show and informed them that there will be a winner when the two meet for a third time, as the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch III bout will take place inside of a Steel Cage.

No official date or show was given for the Trish-Becky cage bout. We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding the bout continue to surface.