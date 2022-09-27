Trish Stratus Working on a “Secret Project” with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is working on a “secret project” with the company.

This week, Stratus took to Twitter and posted a mirror selfie, implying that she is working on a new project with WWE.

There has been no word on what Stratus is working on, but several Legends have recently worked on the WWE and A&E docuseries “Biography: WWE Legends.”

Stratus recently announced her re-signing as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent for the second season. When auditions begin in October, she will join Howie Mandell, Lilly Singh, and Kardinal Offishall on the judge’s panel.

Stratus made special appearances at the WWE live events in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, on August 20 and London, Ontario, on August 21. She then returned to WWE TV for a segment with Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on the August 22 RAW from Toronto. Trish hasn’t competed since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

You can check out Trish’s full tweet below: